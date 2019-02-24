Germany destroys competition in ski-jumping

Germany's Markus Eisenbichler on Sunday helped destroy the opposition to win gold in the large hill ski-jumping team event — his second world title at this year's FIS Nordic World Ski Championships in Seefeld, Austria.

Eisenbichler and his compatriots Karl Geiger, Richard Freitag, and Stephan Leyhe led from start to finish on Innsbruck's Bergisel Hill, winning 987.5 points overall, a massive 56.5 points — or 31 metres (101 feet) — ahead of hosts Austria, who took silver, and Japan (bronze).

Eisenbichler won individual gold ahead of Geiger on Saturday on the Innsbruck hill and now joins compatriot Nordic combined skier Eric Frenzel and Norwegian cross-country skier Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo as a two-time Seefeld champion