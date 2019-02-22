Europa League: Who is playing who in the last 16?

The biggest teams remaining in UEFA's Europa League have managed to avoid each other in this afternoon's draw.

The likes of Chelsea, Arsenal, Inter, Napoli and Sevilla were drawn apart in the last 16 of the tournament.

Here is the full draw:

Chelsea v Dynamo Kiev

Eintracht Frankfurt v Inter Milan

Dinamo Zagreb v Benfica

Napoli v Salzburg

Valencia v Krasnodar

Sevilla v Slavia Prague

Arsenal v Rennes

Zenit St Petersburg v Villareal

Ties will be played on March 7 and March 14 and the teams on the left will play at home for the first leg.