Europa League: Who is playing who in the last 16?

The biggest teams remaining in UEFA's Europa League have managed to avoid each other in this afternoon's draw.
The likes of Chelsea, Arsenal, Inter, Napoli and Sevilla were drawn apart in the last 16 of the tournament.
Here is the full draw:
- Chelsea v Dynamo Kiev
- Eintracht Frankfurt v Inter Milan
- Dinamo Zagreb v Benfica
- Napoli v Salzburg
- Valencia v Krasnodar
- Sevilla v Slavia Prague
- Arsenal v Rennes
- Zenit St Petersburg v Villareal
Ties will be played on March 7 and March 14 and the teams on the left will play at home for the first leg.