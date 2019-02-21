Who are this year's nominees of the World Press Photo awards?

World Press Photo have announced the nominees for its annual photo contest, highlighting some of the year's best examples of photojournalism over around the world.
This year's 43 nominees, 14 of which are women, were picked from almost 5,000 entrants from all around the globe.
“Today the World Press Photo Foundation presents the best pictures and productions contributing to the past year of visual journalism, and with them, the stories that matter," the organisation said in a statement.
"As the need for images and stories we can trust has never been greater, we are proud to recognise these visual journalists and digital storytellers, and look forward to sharing their work with the world in our World Press Photo Exhibition 2019."
Below, we have listed the six nominees of the World Press Photo of the Year award 2019: