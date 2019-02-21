Who are this year's nominees of the World Press Photo awards?

World Press Photo have announced the nominees for its annual photo contest, highlighting some of the year's best examples of photojournalism over around the world.

This year's 43 nominees, 14 of which are women, were picked from almost 5,000 entrants from all around the globe.

“Today the World Press Photo Foundation presents the best pictures and productions contributing to the past year of visual journalism, and with them, the stories that matter," the organisation said in a statement.

"As the need for images and stories we can trust has never been greater, we are proud to recognise these visual journalists and digital storytellers, and look forward to sharing their work with the world in our World Press Photo Exhibition 2019."

Below, we have listed the six nominees of the World Press Photo of the Year award 2019:

1. Victims of an Alleged Gas Attack Receive Treatment in Eastern Ghouta

By Mohammed Badra, European Pressphoto Agency

A man and a child receive treatment after the suspected gas attack on al-Shifunieh, 25 February 2018

2. Almajiri Boy

By Marco Gualazzini, Contrasto

An orphaned boy walks past a wall with drawings depicting rocket-propelled grenade launchers, in Bol, Chad.

3. Being Pregnant After FARC Child-Bearing Ban

By Catalina Martin-Chico, Panos

Yorladis is pregnant for the sixth time, after five other pregnancies were terminated during her FARC years. She says she managed to hide the fifth pregnancy from her commander until the sixth month by wearing loose clothes.

4. The Disappearance of Jamal Kashoggi

By Chris McGrath, Getty Images

An unidentified man tries to hold back the press on 15 October, as Saudi investigators arrive at the Saudi Arabian Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, amid a growing international backlash to the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

5. Crying Girl on the Border

By John Moore, Getty Images

Yana, from Honduras, cries as her mother Sandra Sanchez is searched by a US Border Patrol agent, in McAllen, Texas, USA, on 12 June.

6. Akashinga - the Brave Ones

By Brent Stirton, Getty Images