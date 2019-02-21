Vatican sex abuse summit; Brussels climate march; and Brexit latest | Follow our live updates

Good morning, Europe! Here are the main developments we're watching today:

Vatican's sex abuse summit: In a historic first, Pope Francis has called a meeting of his senior bishops to discuss worldwide sexual abuse within the Catholic Church. The four-day summit begins today.

Youth climate march: Swedish 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg will be in Brussels for a protest about global warming. It's part of a burgeoning movement that has seen schoolchildren skip lessons to demonstrate over climate change.

Brexit breakaways and breakthroughs: UK PM Theresa May did not announce any breakthrough in a bid to get assurances from EU chief Jean Claude Juncker over her Brexit deal. It came as three of her fellow Conservative MPs quit the party of its handling of the divorce from Brussels.

Follow our live updates, below: