ISIS bride Shamima Begum faces move from UK Home Office to revoke citizenship, says family's lawyer

The family of a teenager who fled the UK to marry a member of the so-called Islamic State (IS) in Syria is “disappointed” that the Home Office intends to remove her British citizenship, their lawyer said.

A statement from Shamima Begum’s family, shared on Twitter by their lawyer Mohammed Akunjee, said the family are “very disappointed with the Home Office’s intention to have an order made depriving Shamima of her citizenship”.

“We are considering all legal avenues to challenge this decision,” the statement added.

Begum, now 19, was one of a group of three British schoolgirls who left London for Syria in 2015 after telling her family that she was going on a day out.

Speaking to The Times this month from al-Hawl refugee camp in northern Syria, a heavily pregnant Begum said she wanted to return to the UK, as she was worried for the well-being of her unborn child.

The Home Office told Euronews that it could not comment on individual cases.