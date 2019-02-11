Live: Spain protests; Hungary birth rate boost; and Brexit latest

Good morning, Europe. Today we're watching:

Spain protests: Tens of thousands hit the streets on Sunday in Madrid to oppose any concessions by the ruling socialists towards Catalonia's separatists. It comes ahead of a trial on Tuesday that will see a dozen Catalan independence chiefs in the dock on charges of rebellion and misuse of public funds.

Birth rate boost in Hungary: Hungary Prime Minister Viktor Orban has announced a series of measures to boost Hungary's birth rate. Among the measures are moves to waive income tax for women who have more than four children. There were around 2,000 protesters on Budapest's streets opposing Orban and the so-called "slave law".

Brexit chiefs meet: Europe's Chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier will meet his UK counterpart Stephen Barclay in Brussels today. As the clock ticks on Britain's scheduled exit from the EU on March 29, concerns over leaving without a deal dominated political talk on Sunday. The Confederation of British Industry (CBI) warned that the chances of Britain leaving the EU next month without a deal have increased and the country has now entered "the emergency zone".

