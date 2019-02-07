Will this protester be the only obstacle to Brexit talks in Brussels?

UK Prime Minister Theresa May was already facing a difficult task on her return to Brussels on Thursday to plead with EU leaders to amend the Brexit divorce deal she negotiated last year.

But her visit to the European Union got off to a shaky start before talks had even begun when a protester jumped in front of a convoy of cars carrying May.

The demonstrator was quickly moved away by another man and was uninjured.

Hector McGillivray, another protester at the small demonstration said he was opposed to May's visit. "She's coming here on a fruitless errand because I don't think she'll get anything," he said.

A frosty start

May's visit comes 50 days before Britain is set to depart the bloc and could leave with no deal and no measures to keep free trade with the EU.

The UK Prime Minister and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker met with a cool handshake for the cameras. Neither spoke to reporters but Euronews journalist Darren McCaffrey shouted out "Is this hell, prime minister?,” following EU summit chair Donald Tusk's comment on Wednesday that Brexiteers with no plan deserved “a special place in hell”.

However, a joint statement released by the European Commission from Junker and May said the discussion "was robust and constructive".

Adding, "President Juncker underlined that the EU27 will not reopen the Withdrawal Agreement... President Juncker however expressed his openness to add wording to the Political Declaration agreed by the EU27 and the UK in order to be more ambitious in terms of content and speed".

May's plea to the EU

UK Parliament rejected May's Brexit deal with the EU but voted to renegotiate it over concerns of an agreement on the so-called Irish backstop, a provision to avoid a hard border between Ireland and Northern Ireland.

Some UK Ministers fear the current backstop plan could keep Northern Ireland under EU rules indefinitely.

EU leaders have repeatedly said it would not be possible to replace the backstop as it is required to ensure no hard border between the nations.

Unless parliament approves a deal, Britain is set to leave the bloc on March 29 with no transition arrangement, which business leaders say would be catastrophic for the economy.

Other scenarios include delaying Brexit, holding a new referendum, or even cancelling the UK's departure altogether.

The Commission said May and Juncker will meet again before the end of this month to "take stock" Thursday's discussions.

Meanwhile back in London, leader of the House of Commons Andrea Leadsom said a parliamentary debate on the motion on Brexit will take place on February 14.