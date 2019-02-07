Can Theresa May save the Brexit deal? | Raw Politics

UK Prime Minister Theresa May arrived in Brussels on Thursday to attempt to negotiate the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement with EU leaders who have been insistent they will not budge.

"Now it's clearer and clearer that for the UK, it is not possible to leave the European Union and to avoid a border in Ireland," Portuguese MEP Maria João Rodrigues said of the backstop debate.

Some EU officials are urging the UK to consider joining a customs union with the bloc to avoid some of the most pressing issues surrounding Brexit. Questions remain over or not this would be able to make it through the House of Common.

"What people don't realise with the customs union is that if you're in the customs union but outside the EU, you lose access to all the EU trade deals," British MEP Daniel Dalton said in opposition.

"It might work, but you're playing with fire," Matt Hinde, senior vice-president at FleishmanHillard said.

The consultant suggested that entering a customs union could further divide British politics.

