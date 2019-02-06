Bulgaria 'hot and cold' about euro adoption

Tsvetan Simeonov, the president of the Bulgarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, may be eager to join the euro but he is keeping an eye on euro adoption conditions.

"We are very happy without taxation rates and supporting a European future of Bulgaria, not only Bulgaria but also western Balkan countries. We are very careful about not imposing conditions which are not good for us. For example a unification of taxation rate, this is not acceptable for us."

