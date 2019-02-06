Raw Politics in full: Brexit, Germany, and the Chinese New Year

Here are some of the highlights from Euronews' Raw Politics show on Tuesday, February 5. You can watch the full show in the video player, above.

It's a date

Theresa May will come to Brussels on Thursday to try and secure changes to her Brexit deal.

On Tuesday, Britain's prime minister visited Belfast and promised to find a Brexit solution that doesn’t include a hard border.

Brexit stress

Amid the political chaos, we hear how Brexit is affecting lives across Europe. There are millions of people in Europe and the UK whose lives could be dramatically different come March 30.

Helen Mallaburn, a British citizen and business owner living in France joins Raw Politics for a discussion on post-Brexit fears.

Germany first?

Berlin announced measures to protect Germany from what it sees as the growing economic threats from China and America.

The new plan, announced on Tuesday, will increase government support for several major industrial sectors, including chemicals, engineering, medical devices, aerospace, automotive and green technology.

And finally... Year of the Pig

China welcomed the Year of the Pig today with an unlikely player at the centre of controversy. Peppa Pig, a British cartoon character, was denounced last year by Chinese authorities as a ‘gangster’.

Despite the Chinese government’s efforts to prevent her presence, Peppa fans have put the piglet front-and-centre in New Year’s celebrations.