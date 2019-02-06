Angola's tourism: wildlife and surfing safaris with investor potential

In this episode of Business Angola we take a road trip south of the capital Luanda to discover a pristine region with stunning geography, intimate resorts, a huge wildlife reserve and a surfing beach.

At Miradoura da Lua, Portuguese for ''moon viewpoint,'' and indeed it is, with its red earth and limestone cliffs sculpted by wind and rain. We go where the 1000-kilometre Kwanza River empties into the Atlantic, a great spot for fishing and beachcombing. We go on a wildlife safari in Kissama National Park, and a surfing safari at Cabo Ledo, where one resort owner is expanding his accommodations with eco-tourism - using recycled materials, solar power, and offering spectacular views. Just one example of Angola's 1600-kilometre as a magnet for tourists and investors alike.