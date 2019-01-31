Watch: Animals at Moscow zoo have fun in snow

Moscow was hit by its heaviest snowfall in nearly 70 years over the weekend with about half a month's worth of snow covering the Russian capital in just 48 hours.

While the weather conditions presented a challenge for drivers and pedestrians, animals at the Muscovite zoo mostly welcomed the snow storm.

Lions, in particular, seemed delighted and were caught playing in their snow-covered enclosure.

Meanwhile, some of the zoo's other residents including a polar bear and musk oxen, more accustomed to the sight of snow, appeared perfectly at ease.