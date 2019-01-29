Chinese twist on thermal bath makes tourists the real hot pot

In China, a hotel is attracting tourists by offering a traditional thermal bath in a basin shaped like a container for Chinese fondue. And that's not where it ends...

Guests of the First World Hotel, located in of Hangzhou, are invited to immerse themselves in a hot water basin imitating a traditional pot, cut into nine compartments. In each of them, there are different foodstuffs including peppers, lettuce and various fruit.

The hotel hopes to the health benefits of hot baths in time to celebrate the Chinese New Year which begins on February 5.