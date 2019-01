Residents in El Palo neighbourhood in Malaga released white balloons in tribute to the toddler Julen Rosello.

The 2-year old's body was found 13 days after he fell down a well on January 13 near the village of Totalán.

Complex rescue attempts were hampered by hard rock surrounding the borehole.

There had been no signs of life after Julen fell down the well while he was out with his family walking through a private estate in southern Spain.