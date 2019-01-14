Brexit by numbers: a few figures on May's EU divorce woes

With just one vote likely left on Theresa May’s EU divorce deal, Euronews’ Raw Politics team looks at a few figures behind the Brexit difficulties she has faced.

In the two months since London and Brussels agreed on a deal, Brexit has been debated 16 times in Britain’s House of Commons.

Over the same period, Prime Minister May has been back to Belgium’s capital on three occasions.

Meanwhile, May has had nine resignations from her team of senior MPs.

Take a look at the full segment in the video player above.