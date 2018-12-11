There are plenty of reasons to visit Lyon.
IMMERSIVE STORY: Explore Lyon like never before
For hedonists, France's capital of gastronomy offers endless opportunities to indulge themselves.
For film fans, visiting the birthplace of modern cinema is simply a must.
For history buffs, Lyon offers a chance to explore the old capital of Gaul as well as "la Résistance".
Join us for a virtual guided tour of Lyon
In this interactive 360-degree video, Freddy Tennyson will show you some of his favourite places in the city.
He has chosen a place to see, a place to eat and a place to sleep — maybe they can inspire you to take a trip to France's second largest metropolis.
Start the interactive 360-degree experience by clicking on the image below. You can enter full-screen mode by clicking the binoculars. Don't forget to turn the sound on, and the experience works best on a computer.