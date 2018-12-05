Immersive story: Can wine consumption really save the environment?

Start the interactive 360-degree experience by clicking the image above. Enter full-screen mode by clicking the binoculars. Don't forget to turn the sound on.
Want to save the climate? Drink more wine!
Sadly, wine drinking alone won’t do the job. But believe it or not, if you drink wine plugged with a cork, you are actively helping the environment.
Why? Because wine corks are made of the bark from the Quercus Suber or cork oak. The bark is extracted from the tree by highly skilled labourers, and while the cork oak regrows its protective layer it captures five times more CO2 from the atmosphere than it would have otherwise.
But only around half Catalonia’s cork oak trees are currently being used for its cork.
If you increase your consumption of wine with a cork, you help make sure more cork oaks will be stripped in the future.
In this interactive 360-degree experience, we take you to the Catalonian cork oak forests and a modern high-tech cork factory that is specialised in producing corks for sparkling wine.
