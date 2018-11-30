Scots in Brussels contemplate Brexit

Today is St Andrews Day, it is Scotland's national holiday. The annual affair is usually marked by whisky drinking, haggis tasting, traditional singing and dancing. To mark the occasion and initiate Christmas festivities in the EU quarter in Brussels, Scots in Brussels organised a ceilidh last night. Euronews was there and found how just how worried Scots in Brussels are about the upcoming vote in the House of Commons and Scotland's uncertain future.

Spirits are high here at this Scottish ceilidh in Brussels. But this year’s St Andrews day is overshadowed by chatter about Brexit. Tom Murray is from Glasgow but has been in Brussels for 13 years. He didn't make it to the party due to a bad cold, but it is not just his sniffles that is getting him and his friend Natalie down.

"It is annoying, it is frustrating because Scotland didn't vote for Brexit, we are getting Brexit. Our Parliament didn't vote for Brexit, we are getting Brexit. Our MPS in the House of Commons have very little ability to make amendments to the legislation getting though going through. We are powerless, you know," says Murray.

Natalie from Edinburgh feels the same. She is hoping for a people's vote.

"Another (Brexit) referendum would ideally for us be exciting but then again maybe it is too soon, Too soon. A lot of Brexiteers really really want to leave and I do understand that. They won their referendum. It is very tricky, it is difficult. We are all at a loss a little bit but I think what Nicolas Sturgeon is saying about remaining in single market and things like that makes sense to all of us who know how the EU works, and the benefits it brings to Scotland, personally I would say I am for that."

That is the message the Scottish government is trying to hammer home. They are furious with Theresa May.

"We want to remain as part of the European Union but we will do everything we can to make sure that there is not a hide cliff edge no deal that we can make our way forward but if Theresa May continues to ignore the people of Scotland then she does so at her peril," explains Fiona Hyslop, Scottish cabinet secretary for culture and tourism and external affairs

One man feeling ignored is this Scottish MEP Alyn Smith. He thinks Theresa May's trip to Scotland this week did more harm than good.

"It was utterly stage managed. It was something Kim Jong Un would have been embarrassed about, it was so controlled. It persuaded nobody. Journalists were excluded from asking questions. As a politician, that is absolutely outrageous. I don't think anybody can avoid scrutiny in the way Theresa May did and have no consequence is. If she was looking to persuade people in Scotland, she did the exact opposite. She underlined just how fragile her case is," says Smith.

Brexiteers are not impressed either, like Scottish MEP David Coburn.

"It's an absolute disgrace and this is keeping us handcuffed to the European Union we might also be here and what is she let the kind of country she's let down the party and it's a disgrace we should be leaving," remarked Coburn during the last Strasbourg plenary.

Love it or hate it, Scotland's future relationship is to be determined.