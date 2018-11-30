Filipino activists burn effigies of Duterte, Trump and Xi Jinping

Nearly a thousand left-wing activists burned effigies of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and his U.S. and Chinese counterparts Donald Trump and Xi Jinping in Manila on Friday (November 30), marking the 155th birth anniversary of the country's revolutionary hero Andres Bonifacio.

The activists marched to the U.S. embassy in Manila to protest Duterte's close relationship with the American leader and Beijing despite a territorial dispute over oil-rich islands in the South China Sea.

Protesters say the military and economic agreements between Manila and the two giants are lopsided and puts the Philippines in danger as the U.S. and China compete for influence in the region and are engaged in a trade war.

Duterte has earned Trump's praise last year for his "unbelievable job" in the country's war on drugs that has killed thousands and led a rapprochement with China's Xi setting aside its territorial claims in the South China Sea in exchange for billion dollar loans and grants.