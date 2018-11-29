Billboard battle brews between Brussels and Budapest

A billboard battle is brewing between Liberal MEP Guy Verhofstadt and Hungarian leaderViktor Orban. The Belgian Liberal politican said he was not bothered by the Hungarian leader's jibe in his new poster campaign. However, he was bothered by the other content on the billboard.

The poster appears to suggest that all migrants are terrorists. Verhostadt told Euronews, that this is scandalous.

Orban's artwork comes after Verhofstadt sent a billboard on a trip from Brussels to Budapest with a message about how the Hungarian leader was out to destroy Europe while also taking EU funds.