Ukrainian nationalists vandalise Russian consulate in Kharkiv

Dozens of Ukrainian nationalists gathered outside the Russian consulate in Kharkiv on Monday to protest Russia's aggression at Ukrainian vessels in the Black Sea.

Masked members of right-wing National Corps organisation hurled flares and eggs at the consulate, which was guarded by police and national guardsmen.

A tree inside the consulate courtyard caught fire, which caused clouds of smoke to billow over the building.

Russia seized three Ukrainian naval ships off the coast of Russia-annexed Crimea on Sunday, a move that led to a new crisis between the two countries.