Copa Libertadores cup final called off

No-one really knows when South America's premier club competition, the Copa Libertadores, will stage its final this year.

It was due to take place on Saturday, but after an initial two-hour delay for the kick-off, the match was postponed until Sunday.

Now it's been postponed indefinitely.

It all came down to an attack on Boca Juniors' team bus on the way to the stadium for the second leg of the final by some River Plate fans. The incident left several Boca players injured, including one person who caught glass splinters in their eye.

Football in South America is sometimes a violent affair, and in Argentina, no fans have been allowed to attend away matches since 2013 after violence claimed the life of a fan. Boca and River Plate are fierce Argentine rivals.