London: Police officers force thieves off motorbikes

London metropolitan police are tackling criminals on motorbikes in a new way.

Specially trained drivers are using police cars to knock them off their two-wheels or they're forcing them to crash.

Scotland Yard has released footage showing how they're pursuing and ramming into the thieves.

Senior officers at Scotland Yard say there's no maximum speed at which police vehicles might hit motorcycles.

It says the policy's for officers to asses the risks of a particular chase and make a judgement accordingly.

Police say it's a myth that they won't chase riders who've removed their helmets.

It comes after thousands of mobile phones have been reported stolen by people on scooters.