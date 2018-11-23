Black Friday crosses Europe

Black Friday has long been a tradition in America, where discount sales the day after Thanksgiving signal the start of the Christmas shopping countdown.

But now it appears it's well etablished far from its home.

Sue Hayward, consumer and money expert from the UK said: "lt’s certainly spreading. In the UK five years ago for example, we first saw it as a phenomenon. That included terrible fight scenes over cheap TVs.

"It was horrific to watch, but it shows you how serious people are taking this desperate quest to find a bargain. And it’s not just one day, we now see weeks of Black Friday deals in the UK and wlsewhere in Europe. Then of course we’ve got Cyber Monday, the biggest retail online day the following Monday."