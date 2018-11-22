Live updates: Saudi regime change; Brexit race; and Italy budget fallout

Good morning, Europe. Here are the key stories we're watching:

Brexit draft deal: London and Brussels are racing to finalise their Brexit divorce bill ahead of a summit of EU leaders on Sunday.

Saudi regime change? Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister denies reports that members of the kingdom’s royal family want to remove Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Italy budget fallout:The standoff between Rome and Brussels continues after the European Commission said imposing financial sanctions over Italy’s budget would now be warranted.

