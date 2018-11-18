German F3 driver Sophia Floersch injures spine in crash

German Formula 3 racing driver Sophia Floersch has fractured her spine after crashing at the Macau Grand Prix in China.
The 17-year-old lost control on a bend. The car flew through the air and crashed through fencing.
Amateur video taken showed the drama of the moment the accident took place. Race organisers say two photographers and a race marshall were also taken to hospital.
The German first collided with Japanese driver Sho Tsuboi, who was also taken to hospital with back pain.
Floersch tweeted after the accident to say that she was OK but has to undergo surgery for her back injury
She also thanked the race organisers for taking care of her and her fans for their support.