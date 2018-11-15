UK Brexit Minister Dominic Raab resigns over deal

The UK's Brexit minister has resigned from Prime Minister Theresa May's government following the publication of the Brexit agreement.

His resignation comes after Northern Ireland Minister Shailesh Vara resigned earlier in the day.

In a tweet, Raab said he "cannot in good conscience support the terms proposed for our deal with the EU."

"I believe that the regulatory regime proposed for Northern Ireland presents a very real threat to the integrity of the United Kingdom," he wrote in his resignation letter.

"I cannot support an indefinite backstop arrangment, where the EU holds a veto over our ability to exit," he wrote.

“No democratic nation has ever signed up to be bound by such an extensive regime, imposed externally without any democratic control over the laws to be applied, nor the ability to exit the arrangement.”

The pound plummeted on the news of Raab's resignation, in the biggest drop since September, Bloomberg reported.

Shailesh Vara

Earlier in the morning, Vara posted his own resignation letter on Twitter.

Vara, who is not part of the Cabinet which met yesterday to approve the deal on behalf of the government, said in his resignation letter that he could not support the agreement because it obliges the UK to continue to follow EU rules for an undefined period.

"We will be locked in a Customs Arrangement indefinitely, bound by rules determined by the EU over which we have no say. Worse, we will not be free to leave the Customs Arrangement unilaterally if we wish to do so," he wrote.

The 'Customs Arrangement' obliges the UK to adhere to regulations around trade rules in order to avoid putting in place border controls between Northern Ireland, part of the UK, and Ireland, which remains in the EU.

The resignation highlights the challenge May will face getting the deal approved by parliament where hardliners in favour of remaining inside the EU and supporting a Brexit that leaves the UK completely free from Brussels influence have expressed opposition.