At the 2018 edition of Web Summit, the world's biggest tech event, thousands of small businesses and start-ups used the event to network, meet potential customers and generally spread the word of their project or product.
Start-ups take the Euronews pitch challenge at Web Summit
Euronews asked several of these entrepreneurs to take the 'pitch challenge' and try to sell their idea, to camera, in less than 15 seconds. Which one would get your investment?
The video above features:
Whoz an artificial intelligence that reveals the skills of your employees and finds the right position, mission, and training for them.
Yoti is a digital identity app that lets you encrypt your ID and use it to prove who you are online and in person.
Arianee is a passport for luxury goods, it proves authenticity, origin and ownership, all protected by blockchain technology.
Foxy Nerds Studio is the eyes and ears for your brand online, they'll tell you about any online buzz so you can get ahead of it.
Redison's Senstroke product lets you play the drums on any surface. Drum wherever, whenever you want.
Yo-Da leverages the power of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) by helping people understand which companies make money from their data.
Listen! is an app that recommends and curates personalised musical content.
