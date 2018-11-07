Ryanair fires crew members who staged photo sleeping on airport floor

Six Ryanair cabin crew members were fired after they allegedly staged a photo that depicted them sleeping on the floor of a Spanish airport office last month.

The image, which the airline said was staged, was widely shared online and reported by media outlets around the world. Critics cited the image of the crew members, which was posted on the Facebook page Ryanair Must Change, to highlight claims Ryanair treats its staff poorly.

The crew members were "dismissed" on Monday for breach of contract on grounds of "gross misconduct," a Ryanair spokeswoman told NBC News on Wednesday.