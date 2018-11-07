These five Trump Cabinet officials will be first to feel House Democrats' wrath | View

Text size Aa Aa

By Kurt Bardella The American people sent a message to Washington on Tuesday night: They want more oversight of the Trump administration. And yet, when the decade began, it was Republicans who were foaming at the mouth to win back the majority in Congress so that they could unleash a tsunami of subpoenas on Barack Obama’s White House. In time, they would make good on that promise, issuing more than 100 subpoenas and holding hundreds of congressional oversight hearings. But for the better part of the last two years, the House Oversight Committee has gone dormant. Republicans, it seems, have abandoned their enthusiasm for oversight. Chairman Trey Gowdy (R-SC) hasn’t sent a single subpoena to the Trump administration. Never mind the fact that in 2015, House Republicans changed their own rules to expand subpoena authority. Democrats, however, will have no such hesitation when they assume their new House majority status in January. Congressional Democrats will be under pressure from their own base to show some immediate results. Luckily for them, there is no shortage of low-hanging fruit to choose from.

Kurt Bardella Political commentator and former spokesperson

Indeed, Trump would be wise to act now and pre-empt some of the inevitable embarrassment that will result if investigations go forward.