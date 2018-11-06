US midterm elections 2018: the divisive vote explained

Europe will be waking up on Wednesday as polls are closing in the US’ divisive midterm elections.

The vote is widely seen as a referendum on Donald Trump’s presidency but it is actually to elect members of the US Congress.

Don’t understand the midterm elections and their significance? Well, take a look at our explainer below.

Explained: US midterm elections 2018

During the first half of his presidency, Trump enjoyed a majority in the US Congress and it has allowed him to dismantle many Obama-era policies.

It also helped secure his second successful nomination to the country’s Supreme Court, when Justice Brett Kavanagh was narrowly confirmed despite accusations he sexually assaulted a woman in his youth.

The confirmation added to the current Republican advantage over all three branches of government, controlling the White House, both houses of Congress and now a 5-4 majority on the country’s highest court.

For Democrats, these midterm elections mark the first concrete opportunity to swing power away from the Republicans since 2016.

US Congress is composed of two chambers: the House of Representatives and the Senate. All 435 seats in the House of Representatives are up for grabs in Tuesday's vote, while in the Senate, more than a third of its 100 total seats are being contested. There are also 36 state governor positions being battled over.

Midterm elections are nearly always affected by low turnout. But this time there is no shortage of controversial topics on the table to rally both Democratic and Republican support. More than 800,000 registered to vote on a special day in September, compared to only 154,500 four years earlier.

Crucial topics such as immigration, healthcare and the economy have taken centre stage during campaigning.

These elections have also seen a much higher diversity among candidates than ever before. There are 272 women, 216 candidates of colour, and 26 LGBT candidates on ballots throughout the US. There are also 172 military veterans running for office.

According to the latest forecast by FiveThirtyEight, Republicans have an 80.9% chance to keep control of the Senate, while the forecast also predicts Democrats have a 87.9% chance to seize the House of Representatives.

Trump’s strategy throughout these elections has been making it clear that a vote for Republicans is a vote for him.

“I’m not on the ballot,” he said in Mississippi earlier this month. “But in a certain way, I’m on the ballot. So, please go out and vote.”

On his final day of campaigning, Trump continued to keep immigration at the centre of this election, by blaming Democrats for the migrant caravan travelling through Mexico.

The migrants are made up of men, women and children fleeing violence and poverty in Central America, but have been refereed to by the Trump administration as “criminals”.

The Pentagon confirmed Trump has directed the deployment of more than 5,200 troops to the Mexican border to confront what Trump refers to as an “invasion".

“If you want more crime and more caravans and more crime, vote Democrat,” said Trump.

Trump’s predecessor, Barack Obama, has called the US president's response to the migrant caravan a "political stunt".

“They're telling us the single most grave threat to America is a bunch of poor, impoverished, broke, hungry refugees a thousand miles away,” said Obama in front of a massive crowd of supporters.

Former US vice president, Joe Biden, said Tuesday was “the single most important election in my lifetime.”

Biden is seen to be one of the top contenders on a long-list of potential challengers to President Trump in 2020, although no Democrats have announced their intentions yet.

Biden added that he would be "dumbfounded" if Democrats did not at least win back the House of Representatives.

Democrats need a net gain of 23 seats in order to do that. If successful, they could start the proceedings for impeaching Trump.

Republicans say that Democrats gaining power in Congress will cripple the economic momentum since Trump took office, which has led to a near 28% increase in the stock market.

“If the radical Democrats take power, they will take a wrecking ball to our economy and to the future of our country,” Trump told supporters in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on Monday. “The Democrat agenda will deliver a socialist nightmare,” he added. “The Republican agenda is delivering the American dream. Optimism! The American dream.”

If Republicans do hold power, the next opportunity for Democrats to move the needle in Washington will be the 2020 presidential election.

