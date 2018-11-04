Australia takes gold at World Drone Racing Championships

Australia's Rudi Browning took gold at the World Drone Racing Championships on Sunday in the Chinese city of Shenzhen, beating more than 120 other competitors.

The 15-year-old competed with people of all ages during the four-day championship.

Austria’s Bastian Hackl took second prize, while Lativan Karlie Gross came third.

Meanwhile, Switzerland's Timothy Trowbridge set a new world record when his drone hit an average speed of 114.2382 kilometres per hour across two runs of a 100-metre straight line track.

The inaugural edition of the FAI World Drone Racing Championships attracted more than 10,000 spectators.