Two stabbed and one arrested at incident at London's Sony HQ

An incident has been reported at the Sony Music headquarters in London, but it is not being treated as terror related.

According to the Metropolitan Police, they were called at approximately 1100 local time today (Friday) to reports of an incident on Derry Street, West London.

The met released a statement detailing that "officers, including firearms officers, and London Ambulance Service are in attendance.

"Two people have suffered stab injuries – we await an update on their condition. One person has been arrested," the statement added.

TV and radio presenter Alex Iszatt took a video of armed police and medics gathered at the scene while authorities worked to establish the details of the attack.

Paramedics were seen wheeling an injured person out of the building on a trolley, and police were also spotted taking an apprehended man away from the area in handcuffs.

Business journalist Simon Neville wrote on Twitter that he saw a man wearing a red jacket being tackled to the ground.

I would add - the man I saw being tackled to the ground was in the loading bay on Derry Street. He was white, mid-30s, wearing a red jacket and shouting (couldn't hear what he said). Security seemed to have him under control and closed the loading bay shutters once tackled — Simon Neville (@SimonNeville) November 2, 2018

The cause of the incident has not yet been revealed but police have now granted public access once again to Derry Street.