A century after the end of WW1, munitions are still being cleared

An entire century has passed since the end of World War One and bomb disposal experts are still finding munitions sunk in the killing fields of eastern France.

Every year, up to 50 tonnes of ordnance is collected.

For Guy Momper, a bomb clearance specialist overseeing the clear-up, it is a painstaking but essential task to protect people, sometimes from themselves.

"We pull them out because there are bound to be people that leave the shells alone and never touch them because they know they are dangerous, but there are also people for whom it is their passion. And if these people know there are shells in a particular place they'll say to themselves 'well I'm going to check it out and maybe bring some back'."

Experts fear it could be 100 more years before they are done digging up left over munitions.