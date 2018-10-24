Tying ourselves to trees won’t solve climate change | View

Text size Aa Aa

By Todd Lemons Environmentalists and scientists have done a great job in educating people that climate change is real, and of its catastrophic consequences. But the idea that these groups alone are going to solve the problem is completely fantastical because the root cause of climate change is a broken economic model. Everything we consume is highly leveraged, with the real total cost of ownership being far greater than its current price reflects. Since the dawn of humankind, we have been extracting from nature’s bounty and consuming. Nature then replaces what we consume. But, at some point in the mid-twentieth century, our population and the growth in consumption rates began to outpace what man and nature could produce. We then started running a budget deficit in terms of environmental capital. In other words, we started draining our environmental trust fund. With half the planet just beginning to consume and the population set to double in our children’s life, this trend is only set to continue.

No amount of social conditioning alone will overcome this biological predisposition to consume quickly enough to save us from the veritable cliff we’re headed for. Why do I believe this? Across Indonesia, fires are set intentionally to clear biodiverse, carbon rich forests for conversion to oil palm, for use in cookies, candies, cakes, crackers, ice cream, shampoo, soap, lotions and cosmetics. I’m the founder of InfiniteEARTH, an organisation that saves rainforests under imminent threat of slash and burn conversion to oil palm plantations. After seven years of hard work, we won the right to protect and manage 162,000 acres of peat swamp forests on the island of Borneo. But palm oil companies don’t clear forests for oil palm because they’re evil. They do so because it makes perfect economic sense to do so – because these rich stores of biodiversity and carbon are more valuable as oil palm plantations than they are as natural forests. Launching clever campaigns to convince people to reduce, recycle, reuse, and repurpose is terrific, but it won’t address the faulty extractive economic model that undervalues rainforests and other non-renewable natural resources in favour of junk food and personal care products.