Swedish court indicts woman who tried to stop deportation of Afghani man on flight

Swedish prosecutors on Friday issued an indictment against a woman who attempted to stop the deportation of an Afghani man when she blocked the takeoff of a plane by refusing to sit down.

The man in question had had his asylum application rejected.

Elin Ersson live streamed the protest on a Turkish Airlines flight at Landvetter Airport in Gothenburg plane on July 23.

A volunteer with an organisation that lobbies against the forced deportation of Afghan asylum seeker rejectees, Ersson refused to sit down until the man, 50, was taken off the plane. He was later deported.

Ersson violated the Swedish aviation act by remaining standing when the plane was set to take off, the indictment said. Any violations of the act can carry a fine or a prison sentence of up to six months upon conviction.

Prosecutor James von Reis told the Swedish newspaper Svenska Dagbladet on Friday that Ersson “did so with the intention of preventing the plane from departing.”

Tomas Fridh, public defender for the Swede, said in a statement on Facebook that he and his client were "surprised that the prosecutor chooses to prosecute."

"Elin Ersson's purpose when she boarded the aircraft was to perform a legal protest. Before the taking action, she tried to find out where the boundaries were for a legal protest," the lawyer wrote.

He added that the woman was prepared to follow the instructions of the plane's pilot and left the vehicle as soon as she was requested to do so.

Fridh maintained that Ersson had not committed a crime as the Swedish aviation act applied only to actions in the air and the flight in question was grounded when she carried out her protest.

He said she would continue to fight forced repatriation of refugees to Afghanistan.