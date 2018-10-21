Jumpers celebrate 39th anniversary of West Virginia bridge

Bridge Day is one of the largest extreme sports events in the world and is held on the third Saturday of October on the New River Gorge Bridge in Fayetteville, West Virginia.

Once a year it is legal to base jump off of the bridge and the day attracts adventurous people from all walks of life. Some come back year after year just to experience the indescribable rush.

It started out in 1980 and has grown into West Virginia’s largest one-day festival.