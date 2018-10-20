Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani has urged all Afghans to vote in parliamentary elections, amid concerns that violence will keep voters away from polling stations.
Afghans go to the polls in parliamentary elections
The lead-up to polling day has been marred by violence, poor organisation and allegations of fraud, but the process is seen as a key step ahead of the more important presidential election next year.
Taliban militants have warned people not to take part, saying election centres may be attacked.
Violence has already forced a postponement of the vote in the southern province of Kandahar, following the assassination of the police chief.
Thousands of police and soldiers have been deployed across the country.
About 2,450 candidates are competing for places in the lower house, which has 250 seats.
Results won’t be known for at least two weeks because of the difficulty collecting and collating results across Afghanistan
Under the constitution, parliament reviews and ratifies laws but has little real power.