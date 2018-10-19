BREAKING NEWS

BREAKING NEWS

World

Live

Live: Investigation over Khashoggi heats up, no Brexit breakthrough, EU citizens among IS hostages

 Comments
Now Reading:

Live: Investigation over Khashoggi heats up, no Brexit breakthrough, EU citizens among IS hostages

Live: Investigation over Khashoggi heats up, no Brexit breakthrough, EU citizens among IS hostages
@ Copyright :
Reuters
Text size Aa Aa

Good morning, Europe. Today we're watching:

Khashoggi disappearance: The investigation into the missing journalist Jamal Khashoggi heats up as Turkey searches a forest outside of Istanbul. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has said it looks like Saudi journalist Khashoggi is dead.

No Brexit breakthrough: EU leaders are preparing to back UK Prime Minister Theresa May in building a “coalition of the reasonable” in the UK parliament, in a desperate bid to avoid a no-deal Brexit, as there was no breakthrough at a summit in Brussels.

Europeans among hundreds of Islamic State hostages seized in Syria: Russian President Vladimir Putin said European nationals are among hundreds of hostages seized by the Islamic State militant group in Syria.

Follow our updates here: