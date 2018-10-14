Salisbury church concert strikes wrong note

A concert of Russian classical music wouldn’t normally be a cause for disharmony -- except when it’s being held in the English city of Salisbury, and is titled ''From Russia With Love’’.

Organisers of the concert at St Martin’s Church say it was arranged months before the suspected Russian nerve-agent attack in the city and there is no secret subtext in using the title of a famous James Bond spy novel.

The church is just minutes from where former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found unconscious in March, following what British authorities say was an attack using the nerve agent Novichok.

Nick Woods, the concert pianist, insists there is nothing sinister in the title: "From Shakespeare with love and that sort of thing, you know, that's how we gave titles to our concerts.''

However, the controversy has thrown an unwelcome spotlight on Salisbury just as it begins a campaign to rebrand its image and attract visitors back to the city.