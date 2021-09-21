BREAKING NEWS
UK police accuse third man over Novichok poisonings in Salisbury

By Euronews
(L-R) Sergey Fedotov -- an alias for Denis Sergeev -- and the home of Salisbury poisoning victim Sergei Skripal
(L-R) Sergey Fedotov -- an alias for Denis Sergeev -- and the home of Salisbury poisoning victim Sergei Skripal   -   Copyright  Credit: Metropolitan Police/AP
A third person has been accused in connection with the 2018 Novichok poisonings in the English cathedral city of Salisbury.

Counter-terrorism police have recommended charges against Sergey Fedotov -- an alias for Denis Sergeev -- including conspiracy to murder, attempted murder as well as possession and use of a chemical weapon.

Authorities believe he is a member of the Russian military intelligence service, the GRU.

British authorities had previously charged two Russian nationals, Anatoliy Chepiga and Alexander Yevgenyevich Mishkin, over the poisonings of former GRU officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia Skripal.

The nerve agent later killed a 44-year-old local woman, Dawn Sturgess, who had inadvertently sprayed herself with a perfume bottle containing the substance.

A police officer, Nick Bailey, was also hospitalised after being exposed to Novichok.