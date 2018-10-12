Meet the Wind-sors: Breezy weather bombards guests at royal wedding

Princess Eugenie’s royal nupitals with her partner of eight years, Jack Brooksbank, may not have attracted as many spectators and viewers as the other royal wedding this year, but it was still a spectacle.
Grey skies and autumnal gusts threatened to put a dampener on the ceremony at St George’s Chapel in Windsor, but fortunately only a few of the 850 or so guests were left dishevelled and red-faced.
Among them were singer Robbie Williams’ mother-in-law, whose hat was whipped off her head in spectacular fashion thanks to a phantom gust.
Then one of the page boys tripped on the stairway at the chapel’s entrance.
Hollywood actress Demi Moore, model Cara Delevigne and singer James Blunt were also in attendance at the event, alongside numerous other stars of stage and screen.
William, Kate, Harry and Meghan were in attendance, as well as the Queen, Prince Philip and Charles, but the Prince of Wales’ wife Camilla was conspicuously absent.
