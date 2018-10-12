Meet the Wind-sors: Breezy weather bombards guests at royal wedding

Princess Eugenie’s royal nupitals with her partner of eight years, Jack Brooksbank, may not have attracted as many spectators and viewers as the other royal wedding this year, but it was still a spectacle.

Grey skies and autumnal gusts threatened to put a dampener on the ceremony at St George’s Chapel in Windsor, but fortunately only a few of the 850 or so guests were left dishevelled and red-faced.