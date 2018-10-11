Soyuz makes emergency landing after booster problems end space mission

An American astronaut and a Russian cosmonaut have made an emergency landing after their rocket failed on takeoff from Kazakhstan. Nick Hague and Aleksey Ovchinin were supposed to be heading to the International Space Station but instead plummeted back to Earth in what NASA call a 'ballistic descent.' Rescue teams heading to find the astronauts say they are in contact with the crew, who report that they are in 'good condition.'

Russian space agency Roscosmos published photos of Hague and Ovchinin undergoing medical tests and relaxing following their emergency landing. The photographs showed the men sitting on sofas and smiling.