At least 5 killed in heavy rains in Spain’s Mallorca

At least five people were killed in flash flooding on the Spanish island of Mallorca late on Tuesday, according to police, with a British couple reportedly among the fatalities.

At least nine others were reported missing.

Spain’s National Police confirmed on social media that five people had been killed in the heavy rains in the municipality of Sant Llorenc, and urged people to avoid driving in the Llevant area on the east of the island.

Local media reported that at least another 12 people were still missing following the downpours, but emergency services declined to confirm the figure to Reuters.

When asked to confirm reports that a British couple were among the fatalities, the UK Foreign Office responded with a statement to Euronews saying: “We are in contact with the Spanish authorities responding to flooding in Majorca, and urgently seeking updates from them.”

The town of Sant Llorenc is around 60 kilometres east of Palma — the capital of the Mediterranean island. It was deluged by torrential rain on Tuesday evening.

Dramatic video footage on social media shows raging torrents of water gushing through the streets of the town, with reports that more than 20 centimetres of rain fell in just four hours.

“My solidarity and support goes out to the families and friends of victims and all those affected by these tragic floods,” Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Twitter.

He was planning to travel to the area later on Wednesday, his office said.