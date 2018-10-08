Is there any evidence of alien life on other planets? Will humans live on Mars one day? How do astronauts brush their teeth? When it comes to questions about space, the sky is no limit.
Ever wondered what's out there? Now's your chance to #AskSpace
Ever wondered what's out there? Now's your chance to #AskSpace
To mark World Space Week 2018, Euronews space reporter, Jeremy Wilks, will host a special live edition of #AskSpace with Tiago Soares, European Space Agency systems engineer, at the Guidance, Navigation and Control Laboratory in the Netherlands.
You can watch the session live on the Euronews Facebook page, and share it on your Facebook page, too.
Thanks to Scientix, students across Europe have already been formulating and submitting questions. If you want to contribute yours, you can use the #AskSpace hashtag on twitter, submit questions via our website, or use the comments section once the Facebook live has begun.
Join us on Facebook at 4pm CET on Wednesday 10 October, 2018.