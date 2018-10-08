Dog owners demand second Brexit referendum
Thousands of dogs and their owners march in a ‘Wooferendum’ to demand a second vote on Brexit.
Huskies, Chihuahuas, boxers and beagles -- and even a lumbering Leonberger -- joined a "Wooferendum march" in central London on Sunday as their pro-European owners called for a new people's vote on Brexit.
The gathering commanded politicians, actors and activists, accompanied by hundreds of four-legged friends, all united in their opposition to Britain's departure from the EU next March.