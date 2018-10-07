Pret A Manger has confirmed a second customer is thought to have died in 2017 from an allergic reaction after eating a product that was supposed to be dairy-free.
Pret A Manger confirms second allergy-related death
The British sandwich franchise said they mis-sold a guaranteed dairy-free product from COYO, a dairy-free yogurt brand, in an email statement to Euronews. The incident happened in Bath, UK, and Pret said they withdrew all affected products, severed ties with COYO and is currently taking legal action against the company.
Subsequent testing by Pret and two independent authorities found the dairy-free yoghurt contained traces of dairy protein," wrote Craig Breheny, a spokesman for Pret.
The news came just after a London coroner criticised the British sandwich chain and British Airways last month after Natasha Ednan-Laperouse, 15, collapsed during a flight from London to Nice in September 2016. The teenager reacted badly to sesame seeds contained inside a Pret A Manger baguette, a coroner concluded. She was declared dead the same day at a hospital in Nice.