Interpol president's wife say she fears husband is in danger as Beijing 'confirms arrest'

The wife of Interpol's president, who has gone missing in China, has asked the international community for help and thinks he's in danger after she received a suspicious message from him before his disappearance.

Speaking Sunday at a press conference in Lyon, France, where Interpol's headquarters are based, Grace Meng said her husband Meng Hongwei sent her an image of a knife at the end of last month and asked her to “wait for my call”.

But she did not hear back from him, she said.

Her appearance came minutes before Beijing confirmed they had detained him as part of a criminal investigation.

The National Supervisory Commission, China's highest anti-corruption agency, said in a statement that he was suspected of violating state law, according to the South China Morning Post.

No further information about his arrest has been released.

As well as leading the International Criminal Police Organization as president, Meng is also a Chinese politician and former official from the Communist Party of China.

Grace Meng said he travelled to the country in September for work.

“His job is very busy,” she said. “We connected every day.”

Fearing her and her two children's safety, Grace Meng hid her face from reporters.