Boris Johnson made a dramatic entrance as he arrived to give his speech at the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham on Tuesday.
Watch: Boris Johnson mobbed by reporters as he arrives at Tory conference
Euronews' London correspondent Vincent McAviney captured the moment crowds of reporters thronged around him, and his security team were forced to grasp the former UK foreign secretary by the shoulders to help him through.
A journalist made reference the famous British comedy film Monty Python's Life of Brian, asking Johnson: "Are you the Messiah or just a very naughty boy?"
"What are you up to Boris?" asked one of the gathered media, while another yelled out: "Is this part of a leadership challenge Mr Johnson?"
Queues formed as people waited to watch his eagerly-anticipated speech, which many saw as part of an effort to replace Theresa May as Tory leader.
During his speech, which saw the room packed full of people, Johnson further attacked May's Chequers Brexit plan, describing it as a "cheat" that could lead to gains for the far-right.
The reaction to Boris arriving was a far cry from Prime Minister Theresa May's entrance when she turned up for Home Secretary Sajid Javid’s immigration speech, which was significantly more subdued.
"Are you worried about Boris?" one reporter asked her. There was no response from the PM.