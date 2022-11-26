Around the world, protesters took to the streets on Friday to mark the UN's International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

In Istanbul, Police broke up a rally calling for an end to violence against women and for Turkey to return to a treaty aimed at protecting them. The officers detained dozens of protesters during the rally.

The demonstrators had tried to march along Istanbul's main pedestrian street, Istiklal, defying an order by authorities banning the rally on security and public order grounds.

In Spain, demonstrators gathered to also denounce violence against women. At least 1,171 were killed in the country by their partner or ex-partner since the official count began in 2003.

It was a similar picture in Mexico City. During COVID-19 lockdowns, the number of women in Mexico seeking help at shelters for victims of violence jumped by 80%.

A shocking 71% of women over 15 years old have also been victims of violence.

